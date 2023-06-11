Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Nationals on June 11, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will send Bryce Elder (4-0) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Elder has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.26 ERA ranks fourth, 1.144 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|7.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 13
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He has a slash line of .333/.405/.570 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 10
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has put up 62 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .253/.305/.478 slash line on the year.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has collected 69 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .284/.337/.465 slash line so far this season.
- Thomas will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 57 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .250/.327/.434 on the year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.