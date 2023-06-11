How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies will square off against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 107 total home runs.
- Atlanta is second in baseball with a .469 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .264 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (332 total runs).
- The Braves are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .334.
- The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (4-0) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Elder enters this matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Elder will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Dinelson Lamet
