The Libema Open continues in Rosmalen, Netherlands, with Emina Bektas in the round of 16 versus Sachia Vickery. Bektas' odds to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen are +3300.

Bektas at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Bektas' Next Match

After defeating Dalma Galfi 7-5, 7-6 in the round of 32, Bektas will face Vickery in the round of 16 on Thursday, June 15 at 4:00 AM ET.

Bektas Stats

Bektas defeated Galfi 7-5, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 32.

In five tournaments over the past 12 months, Bektas is yet to win a title, and her record is 7-4.

Bektas is 6-1 on grass over the past year.

Bektas has played 21.2 games per match in her 11 matches over the past year across all court types.

Bektas, over the past 12 months, has played seven matches on grass, and 23.0 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Bektas has won 75.0% of her games on serve, and 25.0% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Bektas has won 76.4% of her games on serve and 29.1% on return.

