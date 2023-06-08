Travis d'Arnaud returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Justin Verlander and the New York MetsJune 8 at 7:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .278 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 13 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (31.6%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .200 AVG .385 .273 OBP .385 .200 SLG .500 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 1 RBI 4 4/1 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings