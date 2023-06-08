How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will aim to out-hit Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third-best in MLB play with 100 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .465 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.261).
- Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (310 total runs).
- The Braves are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Braves' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Strider is aiming to earn his fourth straight quality start in this outing.
- Strider will look to last five or more innings for his 13th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 12 appearances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Trevor Williams
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
