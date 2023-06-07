In the French Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, Iga Swiatek faces Cori Gauff.

With -1100 odds, Swiatek is the favorite against Gauff (+650) for this matchup.

Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 91.7% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Cori Gauff -1100 Odds to Win Match +650 -185 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 65.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.9

Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

Swiatek made it past Lesia Tsurenko 5-1 (retired) in the Round of 16.

Gauff was victorious 7-5, 6-2 versus Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Swiatek has played 61 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 18.5 games per match.

Swiatek has played 17 matches on clay over the past year, and 18.4 games per match.

Gauff has played 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 20.2 games per match and winning 55.4% of those games.

On clay, Gauff has played six matches and averaged 19.8 games per match and 8.5 games per set.

In six head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Swiatek holds a 6-0 record versus Gauff. Their most recent match, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on February 24, 2023, went to Swiatek 6-4, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Swiatek has taken 12 against Gauff (100.0%), while Gauff has captured zero.

Swiatek and Gauff have matched up for 102 total games, and Swiatek has won more often, securing 73 of them.

Swiatek and Gauff have played six times, averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

