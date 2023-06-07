Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mets on June 7, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others in the Atlanta Braves-New York Mets matchup at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Morton Stats
- The Braves' Charlie Morton (5-6) will make his 12th start of the season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 31st, 1.438 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10.0 K/9 ranks 17th.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|9
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|6.2
|7
|0
|0
|10
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 79 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He's slashed .329/.404/.558 on the season.
- Acuna has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 52 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 44 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .233/.363/.516 so far this season.
- Olson has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with six walks and an RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has four doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 27 walks and 49 RBI (53 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .231/.323/.546 so far this season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .214/.287/.416 so far this year.
- Lindor brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
