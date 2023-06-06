How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets hit the field on Tuesday at Truist Park against Bryce Elder, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 97 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .461 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' .259 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (297 total, five per game).
- The Braves' .330 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.68 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.276).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Elder (3-0 with a 1.92 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Elder is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this game.
- Elder will try to extend a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Trevor Williams
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
