The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 1-0 in the series. Bookmakers give the Golden Knights -140 odds on the moneyline in this matchup with the Panthers (+120).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has played 71 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.

In the 19 times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 14-5 in those games.

This season the Panthers have 11 wins in the 16 games in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas is 8-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter (72.7% win percentage).

Florida has a record of 11-3 in games when bookmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+120) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-110) 1.5 (-189) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+140) 3.5 (+100) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-139) 3.5 (+110)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 5-4-1 6.0 3.60 2.30

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.2 2.60 2.00

