Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 2
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (216.5)
- The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
- As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 10-12-1 ATS record Denver puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.
- Miami and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets Performance Insights
- So far this year, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.
- The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- This year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% from three-point land (27.1% of the team's baskets).
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points conceded).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.