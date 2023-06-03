Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .312 with seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 24 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (14 of 36), with two or more runs five times (13.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 16 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings