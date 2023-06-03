Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Diamondbacks on June 3, 2023
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Corbin Carroll, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others in this contest.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 73 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He's slashing .323/.403/.549 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 49 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .231/.359/.528 slash line so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|9
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryne Nelson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Nelson Stats
- Ryne Nelson (2-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 12th start of the season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Nelson will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 17
|5.1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 12
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|5.0
|7
|3
|2
|3
|1
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 56 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .293/.379/.518 so far this year.
- Carroll hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has put up 61 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .310/.357/.548 on the year.
- Gurriel brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
