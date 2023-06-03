Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will attempt to beat Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams square off on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third in MLB play with 94 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Atlanta is third in MLB, slugging .458.

The Braves are 10th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (284 total).

The Braves are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Strider is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Strider is seeking his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Jared Shuster Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider MacKenzie Gore

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.