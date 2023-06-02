Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .314 with seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 11.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (10 of 35), with more than one RBI three times (8.6%).
- In 14 of 35 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (6-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.11), 18th in WHIP (1.068), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
