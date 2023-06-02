The Atlanta Braves visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and others in this matchup.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Morton Stats

The Braves' Charlie Morton (5-5) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 10 starts this season.

Morton has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4 vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2 at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1 vs. Red Sox May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 at Mets May. 1 5.1 6 4 4 6 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.

He's slashed .324/.406/.554 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Athletics May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 4-for-5 2 0 3 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 49 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .233/.357/.533 slash line so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has collected 55 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashed .293/.377/.521 so far this year.

Carroll hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 2 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has collected 60 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .309/.357/.546 on the year.

Gurriel brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run and five RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

