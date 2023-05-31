Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on May 31 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .219.
- In 22 of 41 games this season (53.7%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (24.4%), homering in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more RBI five times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.68).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Kaprielian (0-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has an 8.45 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
