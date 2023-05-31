On Wednesday, May 31, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (32-23) visit Esteury Ruiz's Oakland Athletics (12-45) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:37 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +185. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). A 9-run total has been set in this contest.

Braves vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (1-2, 5.33 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (0-5, 8.45 ERA)

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 27 (58.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 8-3 (72.7%).

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 3-6 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Athletics have won in 12, or 21.8%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 3-20 when favored by +185 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Athletics had a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

