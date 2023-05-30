Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .224 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 22 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (29.4%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.78 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
