How to Watch the Braves vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second-best in MLB action with 90 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .464 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' .259 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (277 total).
- The Braves are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.76 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.284).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder (3-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- Elder is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this game.
- Elder will try to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-2
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tommy Henry
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
