The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 3-2 in the series. The Golden Knights have +110 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Stars (-130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 51 of 100 games this season.

The Stars have won 70.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (21-9).

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 18 games this season, with 13 upset wins (72.2%).

Dallas is 19-8 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (70.4% win percentage).

Vegas has a record of 9-3 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (-105) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+105) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (-175)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 3 3.3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.