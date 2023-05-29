The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is hitting .230 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.6%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Ozuna has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this season (41.0%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.114 AVG .190
.220 OBP .306
.250 SLG .500
2 XBH 5
2 HR 4
3 RBI 7
12/6 K/BB 10/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 16
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.87 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Blackburn starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he started and went five innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP over his 21 games, compiling a 7-6 record.
