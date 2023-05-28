The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dylan Covey and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while batting .227.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
  • Olson has recorded a hit in 31 of 52 games this year (59.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (21.2%).
  • Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (25.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olson has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .260
.402 OBP .341
.448 SLG .616
7 XBH 11
4 HR 7
10 RBI 19
26/19 K/BB 30/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 24
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 54 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Covey gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
  • The 31-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen two times this season.
