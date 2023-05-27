Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Heiskanen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 23 times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.

The implied probability that Heiskanen goes over his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 10 73 Points 5 11 Goals 1 62 Assists 4

