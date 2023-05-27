Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .232.
- He ranks 129th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this year (31 of 51), with at least two hits 11 times (21.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven home a run in 23 games this year (45.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- Wheeler (3-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.11), 41st in WHIP (1.228), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
