Mason Marchment will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Looking to wager on Marchment's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

  • Marchment has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).
  • Marchment has scored a goal in 11 of 68 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
  • Marchment has a point in 23 of 68 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.
  • In 15 of 68 games this year, Marchment has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Marchment's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.
  • The implied probability of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
68 Games 9
31 Points 1
12 Goals 1
19 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.