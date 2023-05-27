How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Explore More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are second in baseball with 85 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta's .463 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.258).
- Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (263 total).
- The Braves' .332 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.280).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (5-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Morton is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the year.
- Morton is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Gavin Stone
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Bobby Miller
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
