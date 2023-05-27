Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Riley -- batting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .264.
- Riley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 38 of 51 games this season (74.5%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (25.5%).
- He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 51), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|21 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.228 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
