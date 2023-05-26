Jared Shuster will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves (31-19) on Friday, May 26 versus the Philadelphia Phillies (23-27), who will counter with Taijuan Walker. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (1-2, 5.49 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (3-2, 5.79 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have a 17-8 record (winning 68% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Braves went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (31.2%) in those games.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Austin Riley 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

