Tyler Seguin will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Looking to wager on Seguin's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Seguin has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 16:37 on the ice per game.

In 18 of 76 games this year, Seguin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 38 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 25 of 76 games this year, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Seguin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 9 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.