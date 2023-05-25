Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jason Robertson, Jack Eichel and others in the Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 109 points in 82 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Joe Pavelski's season total of 77 points has come from 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 19 0 2 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars May. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4 at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

Chandler Stephenson has racked up 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2 at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0

