After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is hitting .163 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Harris II has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Harris II has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
.143 AVG .243
.294 OBP .317
.214 SLG .378
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 8/4
3 SB 1
Home Away
9 GP 17
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • In five games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 1.13 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .153 to opposing batters.
