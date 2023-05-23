The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, May 23, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-0 advantage in the series. The Stars have -145 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (+125).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.3)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-18-26 record in games that have required overtime.

In the 32 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-6-15 record (good for 37 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored two goals in 19 games this season (6-5-8 record, 20 points).

The Stars are 46-8-8 in the 62 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 100 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 38 points after finishing 15-6-8.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 33-12-8 (74 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 40 times, and went 18-12-10 (46 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.