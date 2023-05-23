Roope Hintz will be on the ice Tuesday when his Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Hintz available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -204)

0.5 points (Over odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:33 per game on the ice, is +31.

Hintz has a goal in 28 games this season out of 73 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Hintz has a point in 48 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in 19 of them.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Hintz's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 67.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 8 75 Points 7 37 Goals 2 38 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.