Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (29-18) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) squaring off at Truist Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 23.

Spencer Strider (4-1) will take the mound for the Braves in this matchup. The Dodgers, however, have yet to list a starter.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Braves have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 25 (64.1%) of those contests.
  • This season Atlanta has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta has scored 246 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 17 @ Rangers W 6-5 Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
May 19 Mariners W 6-2 Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
May 20 Mariners L 7-3 Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
May 21 Mariners W 3-2 Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
May 22 Dodgers L 8-6 Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone
May 23 Dodgers - Spencer Strider vs TBA
May 24 Dodgers - Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
May 25 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Aaron Nola
May 26 Phillies - Jared Shuster vs TBA
May 27 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
May 28 Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker

