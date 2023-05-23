Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (29-18) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) squaring off at Truist Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 23.

Spencer Strider (4-1) will take the mound for the Braves in this matchup. The Dodgers, however, have yet to list a starter.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 25 (64.1%) of those contests.

This season Atlanta has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 246 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

