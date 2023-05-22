Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and Denver Nuggets (53-29) will square off on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Anthony Davis and Jamal Murray are players to watch for the Lakers and Nuggets, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, May 22

Monday, May 22 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

On Saturday, the Nuggets knocked off the Lakers 119-108, led by Murray with 37 points. Davis was the high scorer for the losing squad with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 28 18 1 0 2 0 LeBron James 23 7 12 0 0 3 Austin Reaves 23 7 5 1 0 3

Nuggets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 37 7 6 2 0 5 Nikola Jokic 24 6 8 1 0 2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 17 3 0 2 0 4

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis leads his team in rebounds per game (12.5), and also posts 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

LeBron James is tops on his squad in both points (28.9) and assists (6.8) per contest, and also averages 8.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell posts a team-high 6.2 assists per game. He is also averaging 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 47% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt puts up 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley averages 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the field. He also produces 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets get 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Murray.

Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Nuggets receive 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 31.6 14 10.8 1.2 1 1.6 Anthony Davis LAL 23.1 14.3 2.9 1.3 2.6 0.2 LeBron James LAL 24.1 8.6 7 1 1 1.8 Jamal Murray DEN 28.9 5.5 6 1.9 0.2 3.4 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13 7.9 2 0.7 0.5 2.7 Austin Reaves LAL 16.5 4.3 4.8 0.6 0.2 2.8

