Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Lakers 114
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets
|Lakers vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Nuggets Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .488 mark (40-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Los Angeles (13-10-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Denver (9-5) does as the underdog (64.3%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, higher than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).
- So far this season, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, putting up 25.3 per game.
- The Lakers are making 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in league). They have a 34.6% shooting percentage (24th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's buckets) and 35.1% from beyond the arc (25.2%).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Denver is 12th in the league on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (112.5 points allowed).
- With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.
- The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
- In 2022-23, Denver has taken 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.9% of Denver's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 27.1% have been 3-pointers.
