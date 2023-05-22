On Monday, May 22, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (29-17) host Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Dodgers have +125 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (5-3, 2.85 ERA) vs Gavin Stone - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 25 out of the 38 games, or 65.8%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Braves have a 15-6 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Braves have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Dodgers this season with a +125 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

