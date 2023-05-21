Wyatt Johnston will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Johnston's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +295)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston's plus-minus this season, in 15:28 per game on the ice, is +6.

Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johnston has a point in 36 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points five times.

In 16 of 82 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Johnston hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Johnston has an implied probability of 25.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 4 41 Points 1 24 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

