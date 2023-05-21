Sunday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are up 1-0. The Stars have +105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Golden Knights (-125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 55 times.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in 12 of their 16 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

The Stars have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

Vegas is 11-4 (winning 73.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Dallas has five games this season playing as an underdog by +105 or longer, and is 2-3 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (+115) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-189) 2.5 (-175)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.70 3.00

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.