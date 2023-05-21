Madison Brengle will begin the French Open in Paris, France versus Mayar Sherif in the round of 128. She was knocked off by Daria Kasatkina in the round of 32 of the Credit One Charleston Open (her last tournament). Brengle's odds are +40000 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Brengle at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Brengle's Next Match

Brengle will face Sherif in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Madison Brengle Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +40000

Brengle Stats

Brengle is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Credit One Charleston Open, at the hands of No. 8-ranked Kasatkina, 2-6, 1-6.

Brengle has not won any of her 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 11-19.

Brengle is 1-1 on clay over the past year.

In her 30 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Brengle has averaged 21.3 games.

On clay, Brengle has played two matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 17.0 games per match while winning 44.1% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Brengle has won 51.2% of her service games, and she has won 35.3% of her return games.

Brengle has been victorious in 58.8% of her service games on clay over the past year and 29.4% of her return games.

