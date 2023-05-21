Joe Pavelski will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Pavelski in that upcoming Stars-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +42.

In Pavelski's 82 games played this season he's scored in 25 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 20 of them.

In 38 of 82 games this season, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Pavelski's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Pavelski has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 7 77 Points 6 28 Goals 2 49 Assists 4

