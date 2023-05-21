Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 1-0. The Golden Knights are favored (-125) against the Stars (+105).
Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Sunday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Sunday
Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have posted a record of 8-17-25 in games that have required OT this season.
- Dallas has earned 36 points (11-6-14) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the 14 games this season the Stars ended with just one goal, they have earned eight points.
- Dallas has 19 points (6-5-7) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Stars have scored more than two goals 62 times, earning 100 points from those matchups (46-8-8).
- Dallas has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games this season and has recorded 37 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 33-12-7 (73 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 18-12-10 to record 46 points.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.43
|7th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|2.62
|3rd
|15th
|31.6
|Shots
|31.9
|14th
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|9th
|18th
|20.3%
|Power Play %
|25%
|5th
|19th
|77.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.5%
|3rd
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
