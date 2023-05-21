How to Watch the Braves vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic at Truist Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 76 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .464 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.258).
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (237 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Braves are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .335.
- The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.55).
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.271).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jared Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and eight strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-3
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|-
