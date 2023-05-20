The Atlanta Braves (28-16) and the Seattle Mariners (21-23) will square off on Saturday, May 20 at Truist Park, with Jesse Chavez pitching for the Braves and Logan Gilbert toeing the rubber for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Mariners have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Chavez - ATL (0-0, 2.50 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.91 ERA)

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 22-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (75.9% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 5-2 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Mariners have won in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Mariners have won one of five games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

