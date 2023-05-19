Friday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Stars have +105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Golden Knights (-125).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been an underdog in 22 games this season, and won 10 (45.5%).

This season Dallas has won seven of its 17 games, or 41.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Stars.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars failed to go over the total in a single one of their last 10 contests.

During their last 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 1.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.

The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

