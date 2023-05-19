Miro Heiskanen will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, May 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Heiskanen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -204)

0.5 points (Over odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -159)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.

Heiskanen has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 23 times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 67.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 61.4% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 6 73 Points 2 11 Goals 0 62 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.