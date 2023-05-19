The Vegas Golden Knights ready for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars allow 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players