Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mariners on May 19, 2023
Ty France and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Friday (beginning at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Elder Stats
- Bryce Elder (3-0) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his ninth start of the season.
- He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.122 WHIP ranks 28th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 13
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 7
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 26
|5.1
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 21
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.
- He's slashing .345/.437/.613 so far this year.
- Acuna hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with a double, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Sean Murphy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Murphy Stats
- Sean Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI (34 total hits).
- He's slashing .268/.400/.575 so far this season.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .100 with a home run and two RBI.
Murphy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
France Stats
- France has 45 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .273/.349/.388 slash line so far this season.
- France hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI (42 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.333/.537 on the year.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
