Friday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (27-16) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (21-22) at 7:20 PM (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (3-0) for the Braves and Bryce Miller (2-0) for the Mariners.

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 23, or 65.7%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 228 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

