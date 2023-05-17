Wednesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (26-16) taking on the Atlanta Braves (26-16) at 8:05 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-1) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Braves vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Braves vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Braves have won 22, or 64.7%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Atlanta is 14-6 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
  • Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 222.
  • The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 12 @ Blue Jays L 3-0 Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
May 13 @ Blue Jays L 5-2 Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
May 14 @ Blue Jays L 6-5 Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
May 15 @ Rangers W 12-0 Charlie Morton vs Cody Bradford
May 16 @ Rangers L 7-4 Jared Shuster vs Dane Dunning
May 17 @ Rangers - Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
May 19 Mariners - Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
May 20 Mariners - TBA vs Logan Gilbert
May 21 Mariners - Charlie Morton vs George Kirby
May 22 Dodgers - Jared Shuster vs Dustin May
May 23 Dodgers - Spencer Strider vs Julio Urías

